3 families displaced by massive apartment fire in Freeport

Two firefighters were treated and released for existing medical conditions at the scene of the massive apartment fire in Freeport on Tuesday night that required the help of a dozen fire companies.

No one was injured and three families were displaced by the blaze at 511 Market St., according to Freeport fire Chief Steve Warheit.

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross are assisting those families, he said.

The fire was not suspicious, according to Warheit, who said the blaze was caused by an electrical issue in the kitchen of the building's second floor.

“It was a tough fire,” he said. “It was hot and we did our best to rotate people through.”

The blaze severely damaged the building's second floor with half of the roof collapsing in, Warheit said.

He was happy that firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to two nearby homes that were only inches away.

