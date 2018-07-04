Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

3 families displaced by massive apartment fire in Freeport

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
A fire that broke out Tuesday night heavily damaged an apartment buidling located at 511 Market St. in Freeport, shown Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A fire that broke out Tuesday night heavily damaged an apartment buidling located at 511 Market St. in Freeport, shown Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

Two firefighters were treated and released for existing medical conditions at the scene of the massive apartment fire in Freeport on Tuesday night that required the help of a dozen fire companies.

No one was injured and three families were displaced by the blaze at 511 Market St., according to Freeport fire Chief Steve Warheit.

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross are assisting those families, he said.

The fire was not suspicious, according to Warheit, who said the blaze was caused by an electrical issue in the kitchen of the building's second floor.

“It was a tough fire,” he said. “It was hot and we did our best to rotate people through.”

The blaze severely damaged the building's second floor with half of the roof collapsing in, Warheit said.

He was happy that firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to two nearby homes that were only inches away.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

