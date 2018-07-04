Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Tire cleanup effort nets 800 in Fawn

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Tires that were turned in and collected during recent efforts in June 2018 in Fawn.
Submitted | Fawn Township
An estimated 800 old, unwanted and discarded tires were collected over a two-day collection in Fawn in June.

The township is participating in Bridgestone's “Tires 4Ward” program. Launched in 2012, it includes helping communities stage cleanup events. The company sends trucks to pick up discarded tires that have been collected and hauls them away for recycling, at no cost to the township or its residents.

Discarded tires mar Fawn's rural landscape, and become breeding sites for mosquitoes, which can carry West Nile virus.

Hundreds of tires are believed to have been dumped in the township.

On the first day, June 20, residents were able to drop tires off at the Fawn municipal building, Supervisor David Montanari said.

On the second day, June 30, township volunteer firefighters and public works employees picked up discarded tires along township roads and hillsides.

Montanari said supervisors will discuss future collection events.

Until then, he said residents can contact local tire shops for recycling.

“All in all, it was a great success,” Montanari said of the efforts in June.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

