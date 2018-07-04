Thousands without power as storms flood Pittsburgh region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thousands of Duquesne Light customers could be without power until Friday morning following Wednesday night's torrential rain that brought down trees and wires.

More than 10,000 properties in and around Pittsburgh remained without power just before 6 a.m. Monday, according to the company.

Crews are working "around the clock" and heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day, the company said in a statement. Duquesne Light estimates most customers will get electricity back by Friday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for central Allegheny County through 10 a.m. Clusters of thunderstorms were producing heavy rain across portions of the North Hills.

The rain is expected to continue on and off throughout the day, according to the NWS. The weather service issued a flash flood watch to begin at noon Thursday and continue through the evening.

Flash Flood Watch in effect from Noon through Midnight today across much of western PA. There is also a marginal threat of severe weather this afternoon/early evening with damaging winds the primary concern. pic.twitter.com/wZ9NfbhmDx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 5, 2018

More than 2 inches of rain fell in some areas Wednesday night, and though the heaviest rain has tapered off, runoff is expected to continue.

About 2,200 Westmoreland County customers were without power Wednesday night, according to First Energy, but most had power restored by early morning.

Thank you @DuquesneLight - approximately 20,000 customers without electricity. Extra crews are on the ground. With so many impacted, estimates for restoration are difficult to establish. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 5, 2018

At 11 p.m., the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said in a tweet that the power outages may cause lower than normal water pressure in parts of Garfield, Central Lawrenceville and Stanton Heights for the next 12 to 24 hours.

An @DuquesneLight power outage may cause lower than normal water pressure in parts of Garfield, Central Lawrenceville and Stanton Heights for the next 12-24 hours. Customers with no water should call our Emergency Dispatch immediately at 412-255-2423. — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) July 5, 2018

The authority said customers with no water should call its emergency dispatch at 412-255-2423.

Roads flooding

As of 5 a.m., Washington Boulevard from Allegheny River Boulevard to Negley Run Boulevard remained closed because of flooding, according to Allegheny County 911.

Hulton Road was closed because of downed wires.

Most other roads closed because of flooding and downed trees had reopened.

Breaking: flooding along Butler St near the Pittsburgh Zoo. The water is close to the top of the tires. If you see roadway starting to flood, turn around!!! #WPXI #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/efATxyKFqp — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) July 5, 2018

CLEARED: Flooding on PA 28 northbound between Exit 6 - Highland Park Br/To PA 8 and Exit 7 - Delafield Ave. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) July 5, 2018

The swift water team was called around 8:10 p.m. for a report of car submerged in water on Allegheny River Boulevard at Sandy Creek Road in Penn Hills.

Around 8:45 p.m., Allegheny County reported a vehicle was stuck in flood water on Freeport Road at Brilliant Avenue.

The flooding interrupted Allegheny County Port Authority bus routes, but they were back to normal Thursday morning, the authority reported.

Bus routes affected by Wednesday's storms will be on regular route Thursday morning. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 5, 2018

Trees block roads, damage cars

There were many reports of trees down because of the rain.

In Shaler, Middle Road was closed from Saxonburg Boulevard to Ridgeview Circle because of multiple trees down on the road, Allegheny County reported.

Wagner Street in Carrick was closed going toward Becks Run Road. A tree was blocking one of the lanes, according to the county.

Negley Run Boulevard was closed heading toward Washington Boulevard because of a downed tree blocking the road, the county reported around 9:15 p.m.

North Negley Avenue was closed at Wellesley Avenue in Pittsburgh because of a tree down on a vehicle, Allegheny County reported around 9:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

A down tree was blocking Repp Road at Milltown Road in Plum, according the county. A large tree was down on a vehicle and partially blocking the 400 block of Hulton Road in Plum.

Trees were also down on Wagner Street at Becks Run Road and at 57th Street and Duncan Street in Pittsburgh, and on the ramp at Fox Chapel Road and North Margery Drive in O'Hara.

A tree was also reported down on Route 28 North at the Sharpsburg exit.

Just did quick tour of damage. Power out throughout North Side & East End of City. It is very hit or miss - block by Block in many areas. Haven't heard estimate of homes without power from @DuquesneLight yet - just know, firsthand, there are a lot of people w/o electricity https://t.co/ziESqLLOuy — bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 5, 2018

A garage had reportedly collapsed in Etna, and there was debris in the 30 block of Kittanning Street, according to the county.

Port Authority was reporting that bus routes were being delayed by several trees down in the East End.

Shaler, Monroeville cancel fireworks

Shaler and Monroeville canceled their Independence Day fireworks because of the storms, WPXI-TV reported.

Monroeville's show was rescheduled to 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

It was a little bit smokey towards the end, but the July 4th fireworks in #Pittsburgh were spectacular as always. Here, the vibrant red fireworks to start off the show reflect in the Ohio River, creating an incredible scene. pic.twitter.com/Rbr8bFD6uD — Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) July 5, 2018

The storm avoided downtown Pittsburgh, so the city's display got underway shortly after 9:30 p.m. It was slightly delayed because of lightning.

