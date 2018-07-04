Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Potentially deadly' floods worsen in Allegheny County
Valley News Dispatch

Thousands without power as storms flood Pittsburgh region

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 7:57 p.m.
A tree fell across wires and cars on Callowhill Street in Highland Park on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Submitted by Ricardo Barnett | WPXI-TV
A tree fell across wires and cars on Callowhill Street in Highland Park on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Fireworks started early over Pittsburgh this Fourth of July when a thunderstorm rolled in.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Fireworks started early over Pittsburgh this Fourth of July when a thunderstorm rolled in.
Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Submitted by Jay Arnone | WPXI-TV
Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Thousands of Duquesne Light customers could be without power until Friday morning following Wednesday night's torrential rain that brought down trees and wires.

More than 10,000 properties in and around Pittsburgh remained without power just before 6 a.m. Monday, according to the company.

Crews are working "around the clock" and heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day, the company said in a statement. Duquesne Light estimates most customers will get electricity back by Friday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for central Allegheny County through 10 a.m. Clusters of thunderstorms were producing heavy rain across portions of the North Hills.

The rain is expected to continue on and off throughout the day, according to the NWS. The weather service issued a flash flood watch to begin at noon Thursday and continue through the evening.

More than 2 inches of rain fell in some areas Wednesday night, and though the heaviest rain has tapered off, runoff is expected to continue.

About 2,200 Westmoreland County customers were without power Wednesday night, according to First Energy, but most had power restored by early morning.

At 11 p.m., the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said in a tweet that the power outages may cause lower than normal water pressure in parts of Garfield, Central Lawrenceville and Stanton Heights for the next 12 to 24 hours.

The authority said customers with no water should call its emergency dispatch at 412-255-2423.


Roads flooding

As of 5 a.m., Washington Boulevard from Allegheny River Boulevard to Negley Run Boulevard remained closed because of flooding, according to Allegheny County 911.

Hulton Road was closed because of downed wires.

Most other roads closed because of flooding and downed trees had reopened.

The swift water team was called around 8:10 p.m. for a report of car submerged in water on Allegheny River Boulevard at Sandy Creek Road in Penn Hills.

Around 8:45 p.m., Allegheny County reported a vehicle was stuck in flood water on Freeport Road at Brilliant Avenue.

The flooding interrupted Allegheny County Port Authority bus routes, but they were back to normal Thursday morning, the authority reported.


Trees block roads, damage cars

There were many reports of trees down because of the rain.

In Shaler, Middle Road was closed from Saxonburg Boulevard to Ridgeview Circle because of multiple trees down on the road, Allegheny County reported.

Wagner Street in Carrick was closed going toward Becks Run Road. A tree was blocking one of the lanes, according to the county.

Negley Run Boulevard was closed heading toward Washington Boulevard because of a downed tree blocking the road, the county reported around 9:15 p.m.

North Negley Avenue was closed at Wellesley Avenue in Pittsburgh because of a tree down on a vehicle, Allegheny County reported around 9:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

A down tree was blocking Repp Road at Milltown Road in Plum, according the county. A large tree was down on a vehicle and partially blocking the 400 block of Hulton Road in Plum.

Trees were also down on Wagner Street at Becks Run Road and at 57th Street and Duncan Street in Pittsburgh, and on the ramp at Fox Chapel Road and North Margery Drive in O'Hara.

A tree was also reported down on Route 28 North at the Sharpsburg exit.

A garage had reportedly collapsed in Etna, and there was debris in the 30 block of Kittanning Street, according to the county.

Port Authority was reporting that bus routes were being delayed by several trees down in the East End.


Shaler, Monroeville cancel fireworks

Shaler and Monroeville canceled their Independence Day fireworks because of the storms, WPXI-TV reported.

Monroeville's show was rescheduled to 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The storm avoided downtown Pittsburgh, so the city's display got underway shortly after 9:30 p.m. It was slightly delayed because of lightning.

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Jacob Tierney are a Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Rittmeyer at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer. Reach Tierney at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @Soolseem.

