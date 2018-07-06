Brackenridge names officer-in-charge, but no rush to name a new police chief

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brackenridge Council appointed one of its remaining full-time policemen as officer-in-charge of the department.

Following a private executive session that lasted about 30 minutes Tuesday, council reconvened and appointed Justin McIntire to command the department following the retirement of police Chief Jamie Bock.

The vote was 4-1 with Councilman Vern Petz voting no. Councilman Brian Kish was absent.

Council President Tim Connelly said McIntire will stay at the same salary.

He said McIntire, who is one of two full-time officers remaining on the force, has been with the department for about 12 years.

“Somebody has to be in charge,” Connelly said.

He said it is council's intention to hire another chief and another full-time officer to replace Sgt. John Antal, who also retired.

Bock had 41 years with the department and served 20 years as its chief. Antal has been a borough police officer for 25 years.

Mayor Tom Kish and council presented plaques to Bock and Antal at the council meeting honoring their years of service and dedication to the community.

Meanwhile, borough officials are looking for applicants for part-time police positions to beef up the force.

With the retirement of Bock and Antal, the police department is down to the two full-time officers and two part-timers.

Councilman John Stanzione, chairman of the police committee, said a recent advertisement for part-time police applicants did not have the desired results.

“We're very light on applications,” he said.

Kish, who oversees the police department, asked Borough Secretary Denise Tocco to run the advertisement again in the hopes of attracting more applicants.

“We will be interviewing on a rolling basis over the next few weeks as we receive applications,” Stanzione said.

He and Kish said they would like to add at least three more part-time officers. They and Connelly said that will be the priority for now.

As for hiring a permanent chief, Connelly said, “We will, sooner or later, but I'm not sure when. We want to be very careful in hiring Jamie's successor.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.