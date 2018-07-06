Springdale Township lifts 'no questions' restriction at supervisors' meetings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The “no questions from the public” edict at Springdale Township commissioners meetings lasted just one meeting.

Thursday night, commissioners chairman Tony Rozzano said the public participation portion of the meeting can consist of questions and comments on any township issue.

At the June 7 commissioners meeting, a number of residents expressed outrage that questions could not be asked on agenda items, nor could the public bring up other issues.

About a dozen walked out of that meeting.

After Thursday's meeting ended, Rozzano said he felt previous meetings came close to violence between residents.

“The past six months, the meetings were getting out of control,” Rozzano said. “I thought it was going to get close to fist-fighting. I decided to have a township police officer come in (June). We will have an officer at every meeting.”

Police Chief Michael Naviglia was on duty Thursday, but no one was ejected.

Naviglia, however, confronted one resident who was raising his voice beyond the public comment period.

Before the meeting, word circulated that some township residents were filing state ethics committee accusations relating to residents not being allowed to ask questions. But no one at Thursday's meeting indicated that action was being taken.

According to the state Ethics Commission's website, state Act 1103, often dubbed the “Ethics Act,” deals with financial improprieties and elected officials recusing themselves from a vote that could benefit themselves financially. Nothing is mentioned involving conducting public meetings.

George Guido is a freelance writer.