Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale Township lifts 'no questions' restriction at supervisors' meetings

George Guido | Friday, July 6, 2018, 9:48 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The “no questions from the public” edict at Springdale Township commissioners meetings lasted just one meeting.

Thursday night, commissioners chairman Tony Rozzano said the public participation portion of the meeting can consist of questions and comments on any township issue.

At the June 7 commissioners meeting, a number of residents expressed outrage that questions could not be asked on agenda items, nor could the public bring up other issues.

About a dozen walked out of that meeting.

After Thursday's meeting ended, Rozzano said he felt previous meetings came close to violence between residents.

“The past six months, the meetings were getting out of control,” Rozzano said. “I thought it was going to get close to fist-fighting. I decided to have a township police officer come in (June). We will have an officer at every meeting.”

Police Chief Michael Naviglia was on duty Thursday, but no one was ejected.

Naviglia, however, confronted one resident who was raising his voice beyond the public comment period.

Before the meeting, word circulated that some township residents were filing state ethics committee accusations relating to residents not being allowed to ask questions. But no one at Thursday's meeting indicated that action was being taken.

According to the state Ethics Commission's website, state Act 1103, often dubbed the “Ethics Act,” deals with financial improprieties and elected officials recusing themselves from a vote that could benefit themselves financially. Nothing is mentioned involving conducting public meetings.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me