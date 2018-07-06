Large history-themed mural soon will greet people coming to Apollo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Driving to Apollo soon will be noticeably more scenic with the completion of a $20,000 mural that sparkles with glass mosaics and colorfully illustrates the town's history.

It's no coincidence that the 50- by 15-foot mural is located on the most noticeable building side in town — at the intersection of Kiski Avenue and First Street, on the second floor of a building behind Patrick's Pub.

Several years ago, a consultant from the Allegheny Ridge Corp. suggested, among other recommendations to the town, sprucing up its entrance with a mural.

The Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation ran with the idea, partnered with Indiana University of Pennsylvania's "Arts Path" program and secured grants from IUP, the Apollo Bicentennial Committee, local foundations and donors.

They brought in professional artists to work with about 100 Apollo-Ridge students for a yearlong effort.

"It's been a monster of a project," said Cristine Kostiuk, foundation president, of coupling professional artists with students and a cache of volunteers.

The foundation asked the owner of 209 First St., Ric Jones, if they could install the mural on his exposed second-floor building side. Jones owns "We Miss Back When" antique store at the address.

"I told them if they got permission from the borough, they could put up anything they wanted," said Jones, who said he has wanted some kind of art on the building.

On Friday, after seeing the quality of about a quarter of the mural installed, he remarked, "This doesn't look like students did this."

Patrick Davis, who has owned Patrick's Pub for 38 years, admits that most people know about his establishment and he doesn't need the attention, but the town of Apollo sure does.

"The first thing you're going to see when you come into town is this mural," he said.

Mayor Cindee Virostek, remarked, "It will be a beautiful sight at the gateway of not just Apollo but also Armstrong County.

This week, students, teachers, a professional artist and residents worked on the roof of Ryan's Pub hanging the mural's background, a painted and treated fabric cut into segments.

An Apollo-Ridge student, Brandon Booker, 14, of Apollo, worked on the mural Friday. He enjoyed working on the mosaics through the winter; now "I'm getting to see the finished product," Booker said.

Artist Bernie Wilke of Pittsburgh created the mosaic background to unify all of the historical and art elements.

"People will see this 'pop,' literally, with the shine from the glass and mirrored pieces of the mosaic," Wilke said.

Jones recently added a smooth, stucco-like façade to the century-old block building's side providing a clean, blank surface for the mural.

Mosaic may be mounted next week

Once the mosaic's background is glued to the side of the building, then it will be time to install the mosaics, probably next week.

The Rev. Terry Jones, pastor of The Rock at Spring Church in Kiski Township, will attach the seven mosaics, which are 6-foot-by-5-foot cut glass and mirrored ovals to the wall with special concrete screws.

"I'm lucky I get to do the final part — 'the glory part,' " the pastor smiled.

Developing and creating the mural was a multidisciplinary exercise for students who, in addition to their artist duties, conducted some local research, including a trip to the Apollo Area Historical Society museum, to pick out historical themes for the town.

What it depicts

The mural depicts a pristine Kiski River, then a polluted orange-tinged waterway and finally the cleaned up waterway of today.

There is a mosaic complementing that backdrop, the "Roots of Industry," depicting a mill, coal mining and the resulting acid mine drainage.

"Basing the mural on the town's history, it shows someone did their homework," said Denise Flickinger, president of the historical society.

Diane Bradshaw, Apollo Council vice president said, "I'm excited it's coming together, and proud of every person involved."

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.