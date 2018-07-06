Harrison girl, 6, sells lemonade to benefit police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six-year-old Kaley Bastine has a special spot in her heart for police officers, so much so that she took it upon herself to raise money for her local police department.

Kaley, who just finished kindergarten, decided she wanted to have a lemonade stand on July 4 and give the proceeds to the Harrison Township Police Department.

Her reason was simple.

“Because they're nice to people,” she said.

Kaley set up the stand in front of her family's home on Liberty Avenue in Natrona Heights and raised $106 in just three hours. She sold nearly 40 cups of lemonade for however much each customer wanted to donate.

“She actually came to us and said she wanted to have a lemonade stand, and she wanted to do it on the Fourth of July because that's her favorite holiday,” said Jamie Bastine, Kaley's mom. “She loves anything to do with cops and she said she just wanted to make them happy.”

Harrison Police Chief Mike Klein said he's glad the department is fostering positive relationships with kids at an early age.

“We're touched,” he said. “We're impressed.”

Klein said they plan to use the money to buy junior police badges and stickers the department hands out to kids. Kaley delivered the money to the department Thursday morning.

“We want to start with kids a relationship that's not based on fear — it's based on a positive and mutual happiness, respect,” he said.

Klein said the July 4 holiday usually brings more “grief than gifts.”

“She brightened (the day) for us.”

Kaley already is planning her next fundraising venture — this time a little bit sweeter than lemonade.

“A cookie stand,” she said.

Bastine thanks the community for donating to Kaley's cause.

“We are very proud as her parents to see her doing some good in this world,” Bastine said. “With all the stuff in the news, it's nice that she wants to go out and do this.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.