Protesters canvass Arnold neighborhoods seeking support for Mayor Peconi to resign

Note: A protest rally is scheduled at the same location at 6 p.m.

Hannah McBean and Stephanie Lowry hadn't reached one door to knock on before someone ran them down wanting to sign their petition calling on Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi to resign.

McBean and Lowry were among about two dozen residents and activists who fanned out across the city Saturday afternoon, motivated by what many saw as racist comments from Peconi on social media.

Melissa Charlton flagged them down at Fifth Avenue and Drey Street.

"She did a disservice to our community," Charlton said after she signed. "Nobody should be in government if that's the opinion they have of their residents."

Aaron Moore founded the Concerned People of Color of Arnold and New Kensington to fight racism in the community. He was hoping to get 500 signatures on the petitions and plans to present them to Arnold Council at its meeting Tuesday.

A rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, an hour before council's meeting starts.

"The mayor should represent all of the community," he said. "She showed through her actions she's not able to do that."

There have been calls for Peconi to resign since she made a comment on Facebook that people protesting the police shooting of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh should be hosed down with water cannons. She also said on Facebook that protesters must be unemployed because they were able to demonstrated at 7 a.m. on a weekday.

Peconi apologized for her remarks by email and deleted her personal Facebook page. She has not responded to requests for comment, including attempts made Saturday.

But Moore said Peconi has yet to apologize to the community, adding that the one she offered fell on "deaf ears."

Moore had images of other material Peconi allegedly had shared on Facebook that included defense of Confederate statues and attacks on former President Barack Obama's nationality and religion.

"She has to remember that the community she represents is one-fifth African-American," Moore said. "Even as a community as a whole, we deserve to have someone in a mayoral position to represent all of the community."

Amy Glushenko of Arnold said she was shocked by Peconi's comments.

"I didn't expect her to say that," she said. "I think she was wrong. That was racist and wrong.

"My kids are growing up here," she said. "I don't want them to grow up with that. I don't want them to hear that crap, especially from the mayor."

During a brief news conference before people went out to collect signatures, Arnold Councilman Phillip McKinley said that Peconi's views are not those of council.

"I believe every council person has asked her to step aside, to step down and resign so we can move forward in a positive direction for our community," he said, adding that Peconi has given no signs that she will.

Asked if a petition would matter, he said, "I believe it will show what the townspeople want."

Resident Ron Simmons said he is disappointed by what Peconi said since, as a woman, she enjoys the benefits gained by the efforts of past protesters, such as the right for women to vote.

"She has obviously forgotten that it was through protest that the gains that we enjoy in this country have been accomplished," he said.

Simmons encouraged people to register to vote.

"That is truly how your voice is heard," he said. "That is one thing they understand."

"This is no time or place for racism," Simmons said. "We can't have it in Arnold."

McKinley said Peconi's words have turned Arnold upside down, making it the focus of angry, even vulgar mail and phone calls.

"It's coming from all over the United States," he said. "We don't want to be known as the people who have a mayor that bases her decisions on race."

Rachel Shaw, chairwoman of the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee, said Peconi, a Democrat, is unfit to serve as mayor.

"As an elected official, she is sworn to represent and protect the rights of all of Arnold's citizens. With her recent disparaging and racist Facebook posts, Mayor Peconi is clearly unable to fulfill those duties," she said. "Peconi's comments show she is completely insensitive to the community she represents, and it is inexcusable for her to condone violence and police brutality against people of color.

"Her blatant disregard for democratic principles demands that she step down immediately," she said. "The city of Arnold deserves inclusive representation, free of hate speech and racism."

Saying his group wants to hold all elected officials accountable, Moore said he would also want to hear from the city's police and fire chiefs because they are overseen by Peconi.

"To me, silence is acceptance," he said. "We'd like to know where they stand."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.