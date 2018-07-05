Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Irwin man charged with rape of New Kensington woman

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Updated 25 minutes ago

An Irwin man will head to court after police say he raped a woman in New Kensington.

Terrell Deontae Fields, 22, of Eighth Street is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and related charges.

Fields waived his right to a preliminary hearing on those charges before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Thursday in New Kensington.

According to police, Fields, while home from Clarion University during the Thanksgiving holiday, made arrangements to meet with the victim at a house in New Kensington just after midnight on Nov. 23, 2016.

The victim told police she and Fields had known each other for several years.

When the victim arrived, she told police, she and Fields ate, watched television and talked until Fields fell asleep on the couch.

The victim told police she decided to stay over for the night and that she fell asleep on the couch, too.

When the victim awoke, she told police, Fields had removed her pants and was raping her. The victim told officers she cried and told Fields to stop but that he instead held onto her. Police say in court documents that, when the assault was over, Fields covered the victim with a blanket. An hour later, police say, he handed the victim her clothing and told her that she had to leave.

Fields was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield in lieu of $50,000 bond and ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Sept. 5 before Westmoreland County Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

