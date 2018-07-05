Route 28 lane restrictions start Friday in Alle-Kiski Valley through July 16

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers who travel Route 28 through the Alle-Kiski Valley can expect lane restrictions in both directions beginning Friday .

PennDOT officials announced Thursday single-lane restrictions on Route 28 through Tarentum, Fawn and Harrison will be in place through July 16.

The lane restrictions are designed to eliminate 10 of 12 scheduled full-weekend closures on Route 28.

Single-lane restrictions will occur around-the-clock between the Tarentum exit at Route 366 (Exit 14) and Natrona Heights (Exit 15) interchanges, as follows:

• Southbound — 9 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. July 16.

• Northbound — 7 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. July 16.

Additionally, temporary closures of ramps will occur throughout the weekend. Ramps may close for up to two hours for paving. An average of 50,000 vehicles a day travel Route 28 at the southern end of the project area, and at the Butler County line the average count is 21,000.

Crews will conduct crack and seal concrete work, paving operations and the replacement of slabs in the corridor.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area, especially at peak travel times.

Motorists may want to consider alternate routes during this phase of work.

The overall $34 million project includes concrete patching, asphalt overlay, bridge preservation work, drainage and guardrail improvements, installation of a new automatic bridge deicing system and lighting upgrades.

The project runs from Buffalo Township and the structures spanning Bailies Run Road in East Deer.

The project is expected to be finished in late December.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.