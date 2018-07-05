Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police: New Kensington woman intentionally beat toddler

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Updated 8 hours ago

A New Kensington woman is facing felony assault charges after police say she deliberately beat and injured a toddler.

Brandy Latoy Price, 39, of Freeport Street, is charged with aggravated assault of a victim less than 6-years-old, endangering the welfare of children and related charges.

Price waived her right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank Pallone Thursday in New Kensington.

Police say in court documents the abuse first came to their attention on May 1, 2017, when a day care worker noticed a “goose egg” sized bruise on the child's forehead and deep bruising and red marks on the child's butt.

During an interview with a foster care worker, Price allegedly said the child had been caught attempting to remove the insulation from an electrical cord with a knife and that Price “popped her” as a result. According to court documents the foster worker asked if Price meant she spanked the child but Price again said only that she “popped her.”

When Price was told the child would be removed from her home out of a concern for the girl's safety, police say Price began to change her story and claimed the child was injured while walking on the sidewalk.

The child was examined at children's hospital, and police say in court documents the exam showed “that the injuries were not accidental and could only have been caused by an intentional beating.”

When officers spoke to Price, they say in court documents, she again changed her story, claiming the child's injuries were caused by a fall from a chair.

According to online court records Price is free on bond ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Sept. 5 before Judge Rita Hathaway.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

