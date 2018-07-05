Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police: Tarentum man steals mom's car, backs over her, then wrecks

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
John Jeffrey Spencer
John Jeffrey Spencer

Updated 12 hours ago

Police allege a 23-year-old Tarentum man backed over his mother while stealing her car and then crashed it in New Kensington and fled before telling witnesses, “I think I killed my mom.”

John Jeffrey Spencer of Bridge Street is facing charges in Tarentum and New Kensington.

Spencer is accused of getting into his mother's 2008 silver Chevrolet Impala about 8:15 p.m. Monday and striking the woman and a man when driving away.

Police said the mother and the unidentified man were taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison, for treatment.

Her condition was not known Thursday.

The man was treated and released.

Less than 10 minutes later, New Kensington police got a report of a one-car crash along Stevenson Boulevard (Route 366) near Memorial Park entrance. The car was unoccupied and had severe damage, police wrote in an arrest report.

New Kensington officers said the car was seen being driven along Route 366 when the driver crossed the center median divider, traveled across two lanes, hit a “no parking” sign and a hillside before traveling about 70 feet along the hillside.

It came back down to the roadway, turned 90 degrees from the traffic lanes, blocking both of them.

Police said the car is registered to Spencer's mother and they found items belonging to Spencer in the car.

According to a detective, witnesses said they saw the Impala pass them at a high rate of speed and they thought it would wreck.

When they got to the Memorial Park entrance, they saw that the car had, indeed, crashed.

They said they gave Spencer, whom they knew, a ride to a bar in Upper Burrell as he requested.

During that ride, Spencer said to them five times, “I think I killed my mom,” and later, “I hope my mom isn't dead, or I'll be going to jail for a long time.”

Police found out that after he went to the bar, he got a ride to Lower Burrell. He was discovered walking along Leechburg Road.

According to an affidavit, an arresting officer said Spencer bragged about the crash saying, “Can you believe I walked away from that crash.”

Tarentum police charged Spencer with two counts of felony aggravated assault by vehicle; two counts each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and being involved in an accident involving injury; careless driving; failing to stop to render aid at an accident; and driving with a suspended license.

New Kensington police charged Spencer with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of the car, speeding and two vehicle code violations.

Lower Burrell charged him with public drunkenness.

He was arraigned and ordered held in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Spencer faces preliminary hearings in district courts in the various jurisdictions.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

