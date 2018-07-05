Storms zap power to Harmar eagle webcam

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania has pulled the plug on the live Harmar bald eagle webcam for the season as storms knocked out power Wednesday and two young eaglets successfully left the nest last week.

Harmar eaglets vying for the top of a perch tree on July 5. Video by Gina Gilmore

Audubon and CSE Corp. of Murrysville operate live webcams on two bald eagle nests in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood and Harmar.

Although the Harmar bald eaglets made their inaugural flights from the nest last week, they and their parents still return to eat and occasionally hang out at the nest.

But Wednesday's heavy storms and flooding knocked out the power to the Harmar webcam, according to Rachel Handel, a spokeswoman for the Audubon Society.

"The power needs to be manually reset and the conditions at the site are not safe enough to perform the reset," she said.

Eagle watchers and photographers continue to document the young eagles in Harmar and Hays flying in the vicinity of their nests.

The Audubon Society will post updates on the birds' whereabouts on their Facebook page facebook.com/pittsburgheagles . A group of residents and eagle watchers also keep tabs on the birds at the Harmar Bald Eagles of Pittsburgh Facebook page .

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.