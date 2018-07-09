Brackenridge raw water intake repairs could start soon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Repairs on Brackenridge's raw water intake in the Allegheny River could proceed by the end of the month.

Borough Engineer Gordon Taylor said the deadline to receive bids for the project, estimated to cost about $140,000, was extended from Monday to Thursday, at which time they will be opened.

The intake feeds water from the river to the water treatment plant located on the hill above the town along Prospect Street.

Borough officials believe a break in the line which extends out into the river, was not discovered until March after the high water level in the river began to recede. Because of the high water level, the break did not hamper water operations.

But, when the level receded, officials found the break in the 100-year-old line was beyond the old well in the intake inlet preventing the line from drawing water from the deeper part of the river.

To keep the system running, borough officials rented a smaller pump to move water into the well and from there to the pump house at Morgan Street and First Avenue and then up to the treatment plant.

Taylor also said the borough has received its first permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection needed to do the repairs. He said by next week it should obtain the second needed permit, clearing the way for the work to be done.

Taylor, who initially estimated the project cost at $178,000, said the repair will require the installation of 80 linear feet of pipe.

Taylor said after the bids are opened next week, the contract would be awarded on July 16 and the work would begin.

He said by Aug. 2, the borough will submit a complete application for financial assistance with the project to PennVEST, the state's water and sewer projects finance agency.

Taylor said the borough is hoping to land a PennVEST grant but said some of the financing also could be in the form of low-interest loan.

He said the application will include other costs, in addition to the successful bid to do the work. Taylor said the other costs include engineering and legal work and the cost of renting the temporary pumps to keep the water plant running.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.