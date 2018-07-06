Army Corps of Engineers installs new Pittsburgh commander

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh District of the Army Corps of Engineers installed a new commander, Col. Andrew J. “Coby” Short, on Friday.

The Corps rotates district commanders every two years.

Among other projects, Short will lead the $350 million cleanup of the nuclear waste dump in Parks Township, the operation of the locks dams on the Allegheny River and elsewhere, and flood reduction efforts throughout the region.

Outgoing Col. John P. Lloyd will assume command of the U.S. Forces Korea in Yongsan Garrison, Seoul, South Korea

Short comes to the Pittsburgh District following an assignment at the Army War College. He is also a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College, Combined Arms Service Staff School, Engineer Captain's Career Course and the Engineer Officer Basic Course. Additionally, he holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Virginia and a master's degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. Short has served in key command and staff positions at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Hood, Texas, and deployed to both eastern Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve and to South Korea.

Brig. Gen. Mark Toy, Army Corps commander for the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, led the change of command ceremony Friday at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

One of 43 Army Corps districts, the Pittsburgh District covers an area of approximately 26,000 square miles, comprising the upper Ohio River Basin and extending into five states — Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and New York.

