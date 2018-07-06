Deer Lakes replacing two roofs, upgrading swimming pool this summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Deer Lakes School District is busy this summer making improvements to a few of its schools.

Two schools are getting new roofs and the swimming pool at the high school is getting new gutters and drains.

Officials have said this is the first time the pool is getting significant improvements since it was installed in the 1970s.

Ecol-O-Pak Systems is doing the work on the $210,000 project.

The school's boys and girls swim teams use the pool. It's also used by the Deer Lakes Aquatic Club.

The roofs on Curtisville Primary Center and East Union Intermediate Center are being replaced as part of a $1.6 million project.

The roof construction will be done by SRI Roofing & Sheetmetal and the plumbing construction on the project will be done by Shipley Plumbing.

