Freeport residents band together to help Market Street fire victims

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 kids 6-10, no charge for younger children

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 15

What: Spaghetti dinner to benefit victims of July 3 fire

If you go

Plans are under way to assist 14 people directly impacted by last Tuesday's fire in Freeport.

Three families lost their housing and belongings in the apartment building along Market Street that was destroyed.

Another family in an adjoining house also lost everything, community activist Jackie Davis Gaughan said Friday.

The Red Cross was contacted and many neighbors who have started clothing, food and other collections.

One family just moved temporarily into a hotel at Harmar. It's unclear where the others are one week after the fire.

Planners hope a benefit dinner a week from today will make a major difference in the campaign to help.

The benefit spaghetti dinner is scheduled for July 15 at the South Buffalo Fire Hall.

The all-you-can-eat dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Gaughan said organizers are still looking for volunteers and donations for Chinese auction items and gift baskets.

Monetary donations can also be made at the benefit.

“We are trying to get about $10,000 — $2,500 for each of the four families — to help them start over,” she said.

Gaughan said the community response has been splendid.“The area has really come together,” she said. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.