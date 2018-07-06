Verona businesses continue to clean up after this week's heavy downpour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cleanup continues at Verona businesses impacted by heavy rains Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Some sustained losses in the tens of thousands of dollars and have no flood insurance.

Firefighters helped pump water out of various buildings in the borough.

One of the hardest hit areas was East Railroad Avenue, between South and Center avenues.

Restoration to those shops may take a week or two. Mechanic Coffee is near the middle of that stretch.

Rainwater burst open the coffee shop's doors, filled the basement and rose about 2 feet in the storefront.

"We could go swimming in our basement," barista Nina Komaniak said Friday afternoon. "Nobody would ever think this would get flooded."

Mechanic Coffee has been open for less than two years,and will require an inspection before returning to regular operations.

Komaniak said equipment and supplies were all destroyed; they can only serve espressos and bottled beverages until the equipment gets replaced.

Manager Havilah Gaugler said all employees donated their time the past couple days to help restore the business, and customers also lent a hand.

"I think we all really love each other," Gaugler said. "We'd be here even if we didn't work here."

Billy Kay's Bar & Grill, at the corner of East Railroad and South avenues, was serving drinks Friday afternoon after workers and volunteers spent more than 14 hours the day before cleaning up the place.

"If it wasn't for the help of our customers, we probably wouldn't have got it done," bartender ToniMarie Martin said. "We just keep mopping, and mopping and mopping. We still have stuff to do in the basement."

The National Weather Service in Moon Township reported portions of Allegheny County received 3 to 4 inches of rain between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Martin recalled the bar flooded about 10 to 12 years ago, but the amount of rainfall and damage was minimal compared to this.

"Someone (angered) Mother Nature off," Martin said. "She needs some stronger meds to take."

Billy Kay's dumpster floated from the rear of the bar to the borough police station more than 50 feet away.

Heavy rains impacted most of Allegheny County with flooding reported in Oakmont, Millvale, Ross Township and Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods.

People were rescued from cars and buses. A 20-year-old man was helped from his vehicle after it was submerged near Billy Kay's.

Worker and borough resident Cory Stampo said East Railroad Avenue flooded the most due to runoff from Verona's hills.

"Center and South were like waterfalls," he said.

Employees lit candles and incense to deal with the smell and wrote a big chalkboard message thanking everyone who helped clean out the bar.

Nearby Fisher Renovations lost about $10,000 worth of materials and furniture in its warehouse and office building.

Carpenter John Gillespie said the company deals mainly with remodeling, but now is doing its own disaster renovations. He said it will take about two weeks before things start getting back to normal.

Flooding damaged pieces of wood, flooring and cement among other products.

"You can't risk putting that in somebody's house," worker Andrew Burk said.

East Railroad Avenue runs parallel to the Verona's main thoroughfare, Allegheny River Boulevard.

Pinks Tiny Paws, a dog day care, boarding and boutique business along the boulevard, sustained basement flooding caused by backed up sewers.

Owner Patty Thomas said she lost her Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving merchandise, but her insurance will be able to cover the losses because the damage was not directly caused by flooding.

She said her business was able to open Thursday and Friday.

"I've been blessed," said Thomas, also serves as the Verona Chamber of Commerce marketing director. "Everything's downstairs."

The Verona Farmers Market along East Railroad Avenue was canceled due to the land conditions. The market is slated for Thursday afternoons through October and is expected to return this coming week.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.