Police investigate gunfire in Arnold; no injuries reported

Police are looking for whoever fired gunshots in Arnold's Ivy Alley on Friday evening.

No one was reported to be hurt.

Whoever fired the handgun at about 6:30 p.m. left two empty cases and possibly hit a house in the alley about 30 feet from 14th Street.

Some of the houses have previously been hit by bullets.

Arnold, New Kensington and Upper Burrell officers searched the neighborhood for a possible suspect. By 8 p.m., no one had been taken into custody.

The search area was directly behind the Guinta-Bertucci Funeral Home parking lot.

Arnold and New Kensington officers spent more than an hour searching for evidence.

It's at least the fifth incidence of gunfire in Arnold since April.

• On May 20, a man was shot in the leg and heel at the intersection of Leishman Avenue and McCandless Street.

• Two days later someone fired shots at someone along the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue.

• On April 12, a 18-year-old Arnold man was hit by three bullets while he stood at the intersection of Kenneth Avenue and North Street. Police said he was hit in the side, arm and foot.• On April 6, a 15-year-old West Mifflin boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 1600 block of Leishman Avenue.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.