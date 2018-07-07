Lifelong New Kensington advocate William 'Will' Varner Jr. was bigger than life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To Liney Glenn, and many others, lifelong New Kensington resident William “Will” Varner Jr. was bigger than life.

“He was a statesman and such a positive role model,” Glenn said. “He advocated for things. He always did it with such grace and dignity.

“He would be steadfast and relentless, but I rarely ever heard him raise his voice. He knew how to ask for things in a polite way. He was very strong. He was an excellent role model.”

William “Will” Varner Jr. died Wednesday, July 4, 2018. He was 81.

Mr. Varner was known as a community advocate, who while raising his own family was concerned about children throughout his community.

“Mr. Varner played a pivotal and a very big role in ensuring that the playground at JFK Park was made available to all the children, and he played a big role in ensuring children had somewhere to go and play and be safe,” New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said. “I know that he always had the City of New Kensington's best interest in his heart. He was genuinely proud of his hometown and worked to always help improve it.”

A lifetime member of the Alle-Kiski NAACP, Varner was honored with its highest honor, the John C. Lovelace Human Rights Award.

While Mr. Varner lived through a lot of racism, he never let his three children use it as an excuse, according to his youngest daughter, Laura Norman. He armed his children with education to combat racism.

”He didn't dwell on that. It's part of life. Racism is always going to be there. You don't let it tell you who you are,” Norman said. “Education was key with him. You worked hard, whatever you did. You didn't do it halfway. We weren't allowed to be regular ‘C' students. Your goal is to strive to be ‘A' and ‘B' students.”

Mr. Varner advocated for a statue of Willie Thrower, the first African-American quarterback to play in the National Football League to be erected at Valley High School's football stadium and kept at it until it happened.

Norman said her father wanted kids to have somebody to look up to.

“He was all about making sure children had a chance at a better life,” she said. The statue “was about letting these kids see you can make a difference.”

Glenn, 66, president of the Alle-Kiski NAACP, remembers what Mr. Varner did to get a youth center open for children back around 1963, when she was 12.

“He took time out for other young people in the community while he was so busy raising his own family. That just amazed me,” she said. “He saw there was a need. He sincerely loved helping others.”

Mr. Varner's wife of 59 years, Lauretta Varner, said her husband was something of a perfectionist.

“He wanted to see things done right. He tried to always do right,” she said. “It upset him when others didn't live up to this expectation. I'd tell him everybody doesn't feel about the community the way you do.”

Mr. Varner was a salesman at Hughes and Hatcher, a men's clothing store in downtown Pittsburgh, for about 10 years. He was an “immaculate dresser,” said the Rev. Mitch Nickols, of Bibleway Christian Fellowship Church in New Kensington.

“He truly was the best dressed person in the City of New Kensington, there's no doubt about,” Guzzo said. “He was a cut above the rest when it came to men's clothing.”

Mrs. Varner said her husband would not sell anybody anything that didn't look right on them.

“Because of that, he had a following,” she said. “They trusted him to pick something out for them. That's why he was named the best salesman of the year.”

The relationships Mr. Varner gained through his work also got him a guest spot on “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” his wife said. He portrayed a traffic court judge.

Glenn said the best way to honor and remember Mr. Varner would be to follow his example by helping others and helping youth.

“There's so much negativity now. There's so many harsh words between people,” she said. “He was someone that although he would advocate for things and be steadfast, he did it with grace. He was never rude. He was always classy.

“We could use a bit more of that today.”

Guzzo said city officials will consider some sort of public recognition for Mr. Varner.

“It is always sad to lose someone who cares so deeply about the city and was always wanting to make it better,” Guzzo said. “That will certainly be his legacy. We will always remember him and be thankful for what he has done.”

Mr. Varner's survivors include his wife, Lauretta Varner; three children, William “Will” J. Varner, of Van Nuys, Calif., Lisa Hill, of New Kensington, and Laura Norman of Gaithersburg, Md.; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Ross G. Walker Funeral Home, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Asa W. Roberts Way, New Kensington.

Entombment will be at Greenwood Mausoleum in Lower Burrell.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.