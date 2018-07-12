Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
New Kensington man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A second man is accused of selling drugs that police allege killed a 32-year-old man in New Kensington last spring.

Martez “Chico” Whitlow, 27, of the Parnassus section of the city, was arraigned Tuesday.

Police had been looking for him for since May.

Whitlow was arrested in the office of an Allegheny County probation officer, according to Westmoreland County Detective John Clark.

District Judge Helen M. Kistler, acting for District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Tuesday, arraigned Whitlow and ordered him held in the county prison in lieu of $250,000 bond pending a hearing.

In an affidavit, Clark alleges Whitlow sold drugs to Donald K. Lewandowski Jr. and Lewandowski sold heroin and fentynal to Justin Yohe for $65. Lewandowski was charged last week.

The county coroner’s office said Yohe died after using the drugs last May.

In addition to felony drug delivery resulting in death, Whitlow is charged with two counts of drug delivery, having drug paraphernalia and using a cell phone in a drug sale.

Whitlow’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19 in Pallone’s office in New Kensington.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

