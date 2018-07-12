Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum warns of possible power outages

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
Power outages are possible in Tarentum Thursday morning as the borough works to remedy the cause of some recent ones.

An alert went out to the entire borough shortly after 8:30 a.m., but it’s the west side of the community that is primarily affected, according to borough Manager Michael Nestico.

Crews will be trimming trees at 12th Avenue and Center that are impacting a power line, he said. They are believed to have been the cause of several power outages on the west side of the borough over the past several months.

“They are trying to remove a line that has tree growth around it,” Nestico said. “They’re bascially cutting the line out of the tree.”

Because the line involved serves the west side of the borough, if something happens - such as a branch coming down - it would disconnect power to the entire area, Nestico said.

Should that happen, the public works department has generators at traffic lights as a precaution to keep them powered, Nestico said.

Nestico could not say how long the work will take or when it will be finished. He said it could be finished within the morning hours.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

