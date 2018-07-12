Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison says 'welcome' 46 more times with new banners

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Jay Simpson, owner of Airborne Promotions of Mt. Washington, hangs new welcome banners along Freeport Road in Harrison on Thursday, July 12, 2018.
Jay Simpson, owner of Airborne Promotions of Mt. Washington, hangs new welcome banners along Freeport Road in Harrison on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Updated 12 hours ago

A new batch of welcome banners went up in Harrison on Thursday - and they may be the last of them.

A total of 46 new banners were made available for township residents and businesses to sponsor starting back in March. At $150 each for individuals and $200 for businesses, they went fast.

The cost included their installation on utility poles. Crews with Airborne Promotions, of Mt. Washington, put them up Thursday - 35 along Freeport Road, nine on River Road and two on Federal Street, township Commissioner Chuck Dizard said.

That brings the total number of welcome banners up to 175, including the first ones put up last year, Dizard said. Most are along Freeport Road in Natrona Heights, the others on River Road in Natrona.

The 2 foot by 4 foot banners are forest green and feature an image of the township’s historic Burtner House and the name of its sponsor.

In some cases, where other banners were already on a pole, they were flipped to the sidewalk side so that the new banner could go on the street side.

West Penn Power gave the township approval to place the banners on the poles.

No taxpayer money went toward the purchase or installation of the banners; all costs were covered by the sponsorships.

Dizard said he doubts any more will be made available.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

