Allegheny Valley shows off work on Acmetonia Elementary

What: Meeting to get parent input on Acmetonia project

The floors are down, the walls are up and the finishing touches being completed for part of the addition and renovations of Acmetonia Elementary School, but there’s still work to be done.

Allegheny Valley School District officials showed off the progress on the $13 million project, which will make room for students in fourth through sixth grades to move from Colfax Upper Elementary.

Classrooms featuring skylights and large windows line the new wing of the school, where the Colfax students will be housed. Expansion of the gymnasium is underway, including the addition of a new stage. The cafeteria and kitchen still are under construction. Crews are working on a new parking lot and entrance to make student drop-offs easier and more streamlined to handle the extra traffic.

Other small imrprovements, including office expansions and enhanced security measures, also are underway.

The district still hasn’t decided if students will start the school year on Aug. 27 at Acmetonia or at Colfax while the project is being finished.

A district spokeswoman said on Thursday the most recent contractor estimates will have the classroom wing finished by Aug. 10 and new technology and music rooms finished by Aug. 22. Contractors still are predicting the cafeteria and gymnasium renovations won’t be finished until October.

Officials have stressed the timelines are fluid and change on a rolling basis.

Students could start at Acmetonia if the classrooms are finished, but might have to eat box lunches for the first few months while the rest of the project is completed.

The district is seeking input from parents during a public meeting on Tuesday at the high school. Officials want to hear from parents about their questions, concerns and preference for the start of school.

Officials will make a final decision on the start of school at the August school board meeting.

