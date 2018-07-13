Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Road milling underway in Tarentum

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, July 13, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
Crews with Mele & Mele & Sons, of Rankin ,were milling Fourth Avenue between Lock and Corbet streets in Tarentum on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Crews with Mele & Mele & Sons, of Rankin ,were milling Fourth Avenue between Lock and Corbet streets in Tarentum on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Work to resurface several streets in Tarentum began Friday morning.

Crews with Mele & Mele & Sons, of Rankin, were milling the roads on Friday, and are expected to return to pave them on Monday, said Chuck Schweinberg, a project manager with the company.

Parking is not permitted on the streets being worked on, which are:

  • Fourth Avenue, from Lock to Corbet streets;
  • Wood Street, from Sixth to Eighth avenues;
  • Lawton Street, from Eighth to 10th avenues;
  • West 8th Avenue, from East to Center streets;
  • West 9th Avenue, from Center to Western streets.

Borough council awarded the contract in June. The company had submitted the lowest of eight bids, $109,918.

Borough officials made a change to the contract since it was awarded. East Eighth Avenue, from Ross to Lock streets, was removed. In its place, the 300 block of West Ninth was added, as it was determine to be in worse condition.

Schweinberg said his company’s crews work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Milling was expected to be completed on Friday.

All of the roads are expected to be paved on Monday, unless there is a delay due to weather or other reason out of the company’s control, he said.

“We try to do our best to make sure we don’t make things difficult for people,” Schweinberg said. “We try to work with everyone.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me