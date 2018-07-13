Road milling underway in Tarentum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work to resurface several streets in Tarentum began Friday morning.

Crews with Mele & Mele & Sons, of Rankin, were milling the roads on Friday, and are expected to return to pave them on Monday, said Chuck Schweinberg, a project manager with the company.

Parking is not permitted on the streets being worked on, which are:

Fourth Avenue, from Lock to Corbet streets;

Wood Street, from Sixth to Eighth avenues;

Lawton Street, from Eighth to 10th avenues;

West 8th Avenue, from East to Center streets;

West 9th Avenue, from Center to Western streets.

Borough council awarded the contract in June. The company had submitted the lowest of eight bids, $109,918.

Borough officials made a change to the contract since it was awarded. East Eighth Avenue, from Ross to Lock streets, was removed. In its place, the 300 block of West Ninth was added, as it was determine to be in worse condition.

Schweinberg said his company’s crews work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Milling was expected to be completed on Friday.

All of the roads are expected to be paved on Monday, unless there is a delay due to weather or other reason out of the company’s control, he said.

“We try to do our best to make sure we don’t make things difficult for people,” Schweinberg said. “We try to work with everyone.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.