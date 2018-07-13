Tarentum seeking code enforcement, police officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum will be looking to hire two people to replace one.

Council on Thursday accepted the resignation of Chris Fabec. He had been both a borough police officer, and its code enforcement officer.

Fabec left to took a new job out-of-state, according to the borough.

Instead of continuing to have one person doing both jobs, the borough will be advertising to hire separate code enforcement and police officers.

Nestico said that the borough will have a designated code enforcement officer and the new police officer will solely handle law enforcement duties.

Tarentum’s civil service commission will advertise for the new police officer.

Council Thursday also modified the qualifications for the police hire. A candidate will need 4,000 hours of duty, instead of 6,000 hours.

Nestico said he hopes the reduction “will generate a few more applicants.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.