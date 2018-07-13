Tarentum Council honors late mayor Carl Magnetta
Tarentum officials recognized late former mayor Carl J. Magnetta Jr. on Thursday.
Magnetta died July 1. He was 79.
Thursday was declared “Carl Magnetta Day” in the borough.
Mayor Eric Carter provided a proclamation, and council held a moment of silence for Magnetta, who in addition to serving as mayor had also been a councilman and firefighter.
“He was dedicated to our community,” council President Erika Josefoski said. “We didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but his love for the borough was evident.”
Solicitor David Regoli offered condolences to his daughter, Councilwoman Carrie Fox, and the Magnetta family.
“I appreciated the confidence he showed in me,” Regoli said. “I’m on my second stint here. I was called by him after my stint as a (Westmoreland County) judge in Greensburg ended.
“He always cared about Tarentum.”
George Guido is a freelance writer.