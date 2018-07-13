Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Woman faces arson charges in New Kensington apartment building fire

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, July 13, 2018, 1:21 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A 27-year-old Tarentum woman remains in the Westmoreland County Prison, charged by police with starting a fire in an occupied apartment building.

Ronisha Jean Allen, of Fifth Avenue, is accused by New Kensington police of tearing down a cork board in a stairwell at the Kings Residence in New Kensington, spraying the cork with lighter fluid, and setting it on fire just after noon on Monday.

No injuries were reported but the building was evacuated when the fire set off alarms there.

Police allege Allen was shown in a building surveillance video and was known to frequent the Family Services building in New Kensington.

In an affidavit, police say a woman matching the video description was seen walking out of the Family Services offices and was arrested the same day.

Allen is charged with arson of an occupied building and three related arson charges, all felonies.

She was arraigned before District Judge Helen M. Kistler Monday. The judge ordered Allen sent to the county prison in lieu of $100,000 bond pending a Thursday, July 19 preliminary hearing by District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington. The bond later was reduced to $25,000, according to Pallone’s staff.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

