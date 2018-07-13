Lower Valley Ambulance plans meeting to update residents on finances, equipment

The Lower Valley Ambulance Service will hold a town hall meeting to update residents on how the company is doing and show off new equipment.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at the Harmar House and is open to residents in all of the seven municipalities the service covers: Springdale, Springdale Township, Cheswick, Harmar, Indiana Township, Oakmont and Verona.

Dan Copeland, employee health and safety special with the service, said the meeting will be to give an update to the community on the service’s financial situation, show off new CPR and cardiac equipment and give information on how to get a membership.

“We’ve gotten some new life-saving technology that we had purchased late last year,” Copeland said. “We hadn’t had a chance to do anything with it to show the public what we had purchased.”

Copeland said after struggling with some financial issues in 2017, the service has been able reach a more stable place by taking more non-emergency ambulance transports to bring in more income and hiring a new business manager to oversee finances. He said they are no longer running at a deficit.

The service, created in 1973, relies strictly on insurance payouts and donations for its budget. It doesn’t receive any money from the municipalities it serves.