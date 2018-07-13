Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Valley Ambulance plans meeting to update residents on finances, equipment

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 13, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
This file photo shows Matt Sauter of Lower Valley Ambulance Service as he raises the wheelchair ramp after assisting a client at The Willows in Oakmont on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Tribune-Review
This file photo shows Matt Sauter of Lower Valley Ambulance Service as he raises the wheelchair ramp after assisting a client at The Willows in Oakmont on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Lower Valley Ambulance Service will hold a town hall meeting to update residents on how the company is doing and show off new equipment.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at the Harmar House and is open to residents in all of the seven municipalities the service covers: Springdale, Springdale Township, Cheswick, Harmar, Indiana Township, Oakmont and Verona.

Dan Copeland, employee health and safety special with the service, said the meeting will be to give an update to the community on the service’s financial situation, show off new CPR and cardiac equipment and give information on how to get a membership.

“We’ve gotten some new life-saving technology that we had purchased late last year,” Copeland said. “We hadn’t had a chance to do anything with it to show the public what we had purchased.”

Copeland said after struggling with some financial issues in 2017, the service has been able reach a more stable place by taking more non-emergency ambulance transports to bring in more income and hiring a new business manager to oversee finances. He said they are no longer running at a deficit.

The service, created in 1973, relies strictly on insurance payouts and donations for its budget. It doesn’t receive any money from the municipalities it serves.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me