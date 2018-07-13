Library program to highlight Tarentum music history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum’s local music history will be highlighted during the Community Library of Allegheny Valley’s next “Who Knew?” program next week.

Some of the things that will be discussed will include the Tarentum opera house, area dance halls, fireman bands, drum & bugle corps, polka bands, school marching bands and musical “hot spots,” such as the Tarena, Henry’s and the YMCA.

The program will be held twice, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tarentum library branch at 400 Lock St.

Seating is limited. To reserve a space, call the library at 724-226-0770.

The program is presented by the library’s local history department.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.