Outage planned Thursday for some West Penn Power customers in Alle-Kiski Valley

A planned power outage for about 350 West Penn Power customers in the Alle-Kiski Valley is scheduled for Thursday.

Customers in the areas of Bakerstown Road, Cherry Valley Road, Saxonburg Boulevard and Sun Mine Road will be affected in the Tarentum, West Deer, Saxonburg and Buffalo Township areas.

Customers may experience interruptions between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The outages will allow crews to transfer power lines back to their original poles after being moved to temporary poles for a bridge replacement on Bakerstown Road earlier this year. The lines had to be moved for crews to safely work on the road.

“Now it’s just time to put the system back to normal again,” said Todd Meyers, West Penn Power spokesman.

Customers will be notified of the outage via an automated phone message.

