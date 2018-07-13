Bids sought to put walking trail around Freeport's park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plans have been advertised to add a walking trail around the James E. Swarz Memorial Park in Freeport.

The trail, one of several priorities in the phase one work, would encircle the park.

Contract bid options call for the trail to be paved with asphalt or crushed limestone depending on the cost.

Tom Swisher, chairman of the borough’s parks committee, said borough also is seeking bids for construction of a multi-purpose sports court, work to reconfigure the park entrance and sign at Second Street to bring more attention to the park, and a fence.

Bids will be opened Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. in the borough building.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.