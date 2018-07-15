Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fort Armstrong Rodeo Captivates for 23rd Year

Nate Smallwood
Nate Smallwood | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 10:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The lights were bright on the Crooked Creek Horse Park on Friday night in Ford City, Pa., during the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo.

When Cody Sauls, 26, of Villa Rica, Ga., gets ready to climb atop a bull he manages to tune everything around him out.

Whether it’s the crowd noise, the announcer, the huffing of the 1,500lb bull beneth him, “when you slide into the shoot everything fades away,” Sauls says.

When he’s all set he gives the nod. The chute door is swung open, and all the eyes in the horse-park are squarely on the Western Georgian cowboy for a moment.

“You won’t be able to hear anything else, but I can hear that one voice on the back of the chute.”

That one voice was fellow cowboyand friend Justin Bates, 24, of Drinktown, Ga. enouraging Sauls on what was a full 8-second ride which scored him 76 points.

Just his second ride back after twisting his knee a few weeks ago, the ride - the highlight of the night- gave Sauls and Bates something to smile about on the long road back to Georgia.

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Nate at 412-400-9630, nsmallwood@tribweb.com or via Twitter @nsmallwoodphoto.

A man stands inside of a barn prior to the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
A man stands inside of a barn prior to the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
People mill about prior to the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
People mill about prior to the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
A horse is saddled inside a barn prior to the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
A horse is saddled inside a barn prior to the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Spectators take in the start of the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Spectators take in the start of the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Mike Arndt, 32, of North Apollo, and daughter, Tory, 3, wait for food during the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Mike Arndt, 32, of North Apollo, and daughter, Tory, 3, wait for food during the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
A man smokes a cigarette behind the bull shoots during the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
A man smokes a cigarette behind the bull shoots during the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Savannah Smith, 17, of Penn Run, Pa., sits atop her house prior to the start of the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Savannah Smith, 17, of Penn Run, Pa., sits atop her house prior to the start of the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me