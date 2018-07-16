Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Freeport Road in East Deer down to one lane for bridge projects

Emily Balser | Monday, July 16, 2018, 2:19 p.m.
Cars are directed through Freeport Road in East Deer as one lane is closed down for bridge replacement projects on Monday, July 16, 2018.
Freeport Road in East Deer is officially down to one lane for the next six months.

The changes are to accommodate two bridges that will be replaced in front of the Sheetz gas station and the Creighton post office along Freeport Road.

Traffic will be directed with a portable traffic signal to keep one lane of Freeport Road open during the projects.

The bridges are being replaced as part of the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a private-public partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners to replace 558 structurally deficient bridges statewide.

Jeff Rossi, spokesman with Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, previously said the projects were delayed because the company was waiting for contractors to be available.

The recent rainy weather had put the contractors behind on other jobs.

