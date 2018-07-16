Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Boy, 8, had a knife at Vandergrift playground

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, July 16, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
An 8-year-old boy confessed to Vandergrift police he showed kids a knife at Kennedy Park recently but did not threaten anyone, according to police.
An 8-year-old boy confessed to Vandergrift police he showed kids a knife at Kennedy Park recently but did not threaten anyone, according to police.

Patrols have been stepped up at the park and police are asking parents of young children not to allow them to play at Kennedy Park and other public areas unsupervised.

A Vandergrift resident called police on July 11 shortly after 8:30 p.m., reporting that a young girl was threatened with a knife by a child, about 8 years of age, at the playground in Kennedy Park, according to Vandergrift Police Chief Joe Caporali.

Police met with the parents of the girl who was allegedly threatened as well as the other children who were present at the playground. They identified the boy who allegedly brandished the knife and police met with the boy and his father, according to the chief.

“The child admitted to having the knife out but denied threatening anyone,” Caporali said.

The boy’s father agreed to not allow his son to carry a knife when he is at the playground, he said.

Caporali urges the public to call police to report similar incidents.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

