Springdale's top cop happy with new job

New Springdale police Chief George Polnar has been on the job for about a month and says he’s impressed with what he’s seen of the borough so far.

Polnar, 60, of Monroeville, was hired unanimously by council last month. He previously served 31 years with the Monroeville Police Department, including 13 years as chief. He retired in 2010 when he was offered a retirement incentive from the municipality.

Besides serving as head of security at UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville for about two years after he retired, this is Polnar’s first venture back into full-time policing.

He said he just couldn’t stay away from the job he has done for more than half his life.

“I didn’t realize how much I actually missed the job until I came on board here,” he said.

The job brings new challenges for Polnar, including managing a much smaller department and policing a much smaller area.

Monroeville had nearly 60 officers and several divisions within the department. Now, Polnar oversees a department with just three full-time officers and four part-time officers.

“For the timebeing, I’m just kind of sitting back and taking it all in,” he said. “I’m very interested in community oriented policing and problem solving.”

Polnar said he’s impressed with how the department’s officers follow-up on complaints and make arrests. He’d like to give them more freedom to make their own decisions without having to run everything by him first.

“That was very comforting, to see that they’ve got a great work ethic,” he said. “I’d like to get some more part-time offers here to lighten the load.”

Polnar said he’d like to get out and meet more residents and be a presence in the borough.

“People are great — they’re fantastic,” he said of Springdale residents. “I like to be in the public.”

Polnar almost didn’t see his dream of becoming a police officer come true when a car accident left him severely injured as a teen, but after a few years of recovery, he got the go ahead from his doctor. He graduated from the police academy on his 22 nd birthday.

Since then worked his way up through the ranks in Monroeville and is happy to have landed in Springdale.

Although his contract is only for two years, he wants to be able to serve another 10 years in law enforcement, he hopes with Springdale.

“This is my passion in life — to be a cop,” Polnar said. “I always wanted to be, then I was — then I wasn’t — and now I am again.”

