Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Michigan man faces felony charges in Vandergrift girl's disappearance

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, July 16, 2018, 7:18 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Michigan man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year Vandergrift girl who was missing for almost 18 days and found Friday in Michigan.

Bruce Kirkpatrick , 55, of Michigan, was arrested Saturday at an undisclosed private residence in Marine City, St. Clair County, about an hour north of Detroit, according to Paul Soderberg, senior assistant prosecuting attorney in the St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Kirkpatrick faces numerous charges and was in the St. Clair County Jail Monday in lieu of $75,000 secure cash bond, and awaiting a series of legal proceedings, according to Soderberg.

Lena Dixon of Vandergrift was last seen June 26 when she left her job at the McDonald’s restaurant on Hyde Park Road in Allegheny Township and voluntarily got into a white Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows.

Vandergrift Police and the FBI investigated and issued media alerts on Dixon’s mysterious disappearance.

She wasn’t heard from again until the FBI and the Marine City police in Michigan, in a joint investigation, found her and Kirkpatrick in a Marine City home, according to Soderberg.

Dixon was unharmed, according to her mother, Stefanie Grantham of Vandergrift.

Soderberg declined to provide details on Kirkpatrick’s arrest and Dixon’s rescue.

The FBI still is investigating the case and cannot comment on the details, according to Catherine Policicchio, an FBI spokeswoman in Pittsburgh.

The Tribune-Review is not publishing specific information on the charges against Kirkpatrick because court documents have not been released on the case.

Grantham, who earlier said authorities were investigating an acquaintance her daughter made on social media, was notified Friday of her whereabouts.

She received the call that every mother would hope for: “We found your daughter and she is safe,” an FBI agent told Grantham on the phone.

Because of the ongoing investigation, Grantham said she cannot release many details about reuniting with her daughter.

Wherever she went, Grantham drove for hours into the night, arriving at the destination to meet her daughter at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dixon was with law enforcement officials and wasn’t wearing the same clothes she left in, her mother noted.

Dixon was taken to a hospital by police for an evaluation that was due more to protocol than for any injury, Grantham said.

Dixon returned to her family in Vandergrift later Saturday, where they ate dinner and enjoyed ice cream at the Ice Cream Pump at the Hilltop gas station in Gilpin Township.

“We are doing dishes and cleaning up together like we did before,” Grantham said.

Kirkpatrick was arraigned on Saturday in Marine City District Court where he was read his rights, according to Soderberg. “He stood mute and a plead of not guilty was entered,” he said.

Kirkpatrick is scheduled for a preliminary exam on Aug. 1, a probable cause conference on July 25, and other proceedings.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me