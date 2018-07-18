Traffic signal upgrades coming to Springdale's business district

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale residents soon will see changes in the business district that officials hope will make traffic flow better through the borough.

Traffic signal replacements and the reconstruction of busy James Street are planned.

Council on Tuesday awarded a $203,000 contract to Thompson Electrical of Sharpsburg to replace the antiquated traffic signal at the corner of Pittsburgh and Colfax streets, including the poles.

The project will be paid for with a $173,000 grant from PennDOT’s Green Light Go program, while the remaining $30,000 will be picked up by the borough.

Officials said the traffic signal is out of sync at times.

The replacement project will take place this year.

Power Contracting was the other bidder for the work.

Next year, the traffic signal at the corner of Pittsburgh and Butler streets will be replaced.

The traffic signals along Pittsburgh Street at James and School streets also will be replaced at later dates.

In addition, council members said they’ll seek bids as soon as December for the reconstruction of James Street.

BCIV Trenching and Utility Installation has been awarded a contract close to $400,000 for a waterline replacement along that street.

After the new waterline is installed, paving on James will take place as soon as the asphalt plants reopen next spring.

George Guido is a freelance writer.