Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Traffic signal upgrades coming to Springdale's business district

George Guido | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 1:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Springdale residents soon will see changes in the business district that officials hope will make traffic flow better through the borough.

Traffic signal replacements and the reconstruction of busy James Street are planned.

Council on Tuesday awarded a $203,000 contract to Thompson Electrical of Sharpsburg to replace the antiquated traffic signal at the corner of Pittsburgh and Colfax streets, including the poles.

The project will be paid for with a $173,000 grant from PennDOT’s Green Light Go program, while the remaining $30,000 will be picked up by the borough.

Officials said the traffic signal is out of sync at times.

The replacement project will take place this year.

Power Contracting was the other bidder for the work.

Next year, the traffic signal at the corner of Pittsburgh and Butler streets will be replaced.

The traffic signals along Pittsburgh Street at James and School streets also will be replaced at later dates.

In addition, council members said they’ll seek bids as soon as December for the reconstruction of James Street.

BCIV Trenching and Utility Installation has been awarded a contract close to $400,000 for a waterline replacement along that street.

After the new waterline is installed, paving on James will take place as soon as the asphalt plants reopen next spring.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me