Homeless suspected of starting fire at Tarentum's Wood Street boat launch

A report of smoke brought Eureka firefighters to the Wood Street boat launch in Tarentum Thursday morning.

The smoke was reported shortly before 7 a.m.

Firefighters found a wood table smoldering inside a small enclosed space that had been part of a house that once stood next to the ramp.

Police and firefighters said homeless people often stay there, and are suspected of having caused the fire.

The table fell apart when firefighters tried to bring it out to drench it; it then caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire with a hose.

No one was hurt.

