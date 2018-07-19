Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Homeless suspected of starting fire at Tarentum's Wood Street boat launch

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, July 19, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
Eureka volunteer firefighters put out a small fire at the Wood Street boat launch on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Eureka volunteer firefighters put out a small fire at the Wood Street boat launch on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

A report of smoke brought Eureka firefighters to the Wood Street boat launch in Tarentum Thursday morning.

The smoke was reported shortly before 7 a.m.

Firefighters found a wood table smoldering inside a small enclosed space that had been part of a house that once stood next to the ramp.

Police and firefighters said homeless people often stay there, and are suspected of having caused the fire.

The table fell apart when firefighters tried to bring it out to drench it; it then caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire with a hose.

No one was hurt.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

