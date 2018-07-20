Work to replace 2nd East Deer bridge delayed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While work to replace one bridge on Freeport Road in East Deer is underway, the start of work on another nearby has again been delayed.

Construction to replace the bridge over Baileys Run, in front of the Creighton post office, is now scheduled to start the week of Aug. 13, according to Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners. It was previously scheduled to have started this week.

A reason for the delay was not given.

It’s expected to take until the end of the year to finish. During construction, traffic will be restricted to a single, alternating lane controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Work is already underway on the bridge over nearby Crawford Run, near Sheetz. Traffic there is also limited to a single, alternating lane with temporary traffic signals.

The bridges are among 558 structurally deficient spans being replaced under the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a private-public partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.