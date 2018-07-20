Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Route 28 ramp closures begin Monday in Alle-Kiski Valley

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, July 20, 2018, 4:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Multiple Route 28 ramp closures in East Deer, Harrison and Tarentum will begin Monday.

The closures will occur to allow crews to do patch work and paving.

Ramp closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to the following schedule:

  • Monday night: Burtner Road on-ramp to northbound Route 28 and the southbound Route 28 off-ramp to Burtner Road
  • Tuesday night: Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Burtner Road and the Burtner Road on-ramp to southbound Route 28
  • Wednesday night: Northbound Route 28 on and off-ramps at Route 366
  • Thursday night: Northbound Route 28 on and off-ramps at Route 366
  • Friday night or Saturday night: Bailies Run Road on-ramp to southbound Route 28

To allow the work to occur the ramps will close and traffic will be detoured with the following detours:

Burtner Road on-ramp to Northbound Route 28

  • From Burtner Road, take the on-ramp to southbound Route 28
  • Take the Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington (Exit 14) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Bull Creek Road (Route 366)
  • Turn left onto the northbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Kittanning
  • Follow Route 28 northbound to the closed ramp
  • End detour

Southbound Route 28 off-ramp to Burtner Road

  • From southbound Route 28, continue southbound past the closed ramp
  • Take the Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington (Exit 14) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Bull Creek Road (Route 366)
  • Turn left onto the northbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Kittanning
  • Follow Route 28 northbound to the Natrona Heights (Exit 15) off-ramp
  • Take the off-ramp to Burtner Road
  • End detour

Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Burtner Road

  • From northbound Route 28, continue northbound past the closed ramp
  • Take the Freeport/Millerstown (Exit 16) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Millerstown Road (Route 1028)
  • Turn left onto southbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Pittsburgh
  • Follow southbound Route 28 to the Natrona Heights/Brackenridge (Exit 15) off-ramp
  • Take the off-ramp to Burtner Road
  • End detour

Burtner Road on-ramp to Southbound Route 28

  • From Burtner Road, take the on-ramp to northbound Route 28
  • Take the Freeport/Millerstown (Exit 16) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Millerstown Road (Route 1028)
  • Turn left onto southbound Route 28 on-ramp toward Pittsburgh
  • Follow Route 28 southbound to closed ramp
  • End detour

Northbound Route 28 Off-ramp to Route 366

  • From northbound Route 28, continue past the closed ramp
  • Take the Natrona Heights (Exit 15) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Burtner Road
  • Turn left onto the ramp for southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
  • From southbound Route 28, take the Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington (Exit 14) off-ramp
  • End detour

Route 366 On-ramp to Northbound Route 28

  • From Route 366, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
  • Take the Pittsburgh Mills (Exit 12A) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Road
  • Take the ramp to northbound Route 28 toward New Kensington
  • Follow northbound Route 28 to the closed ramp
  • End detour

Bailies Run Road On-ramp to Southbound Route 28

  • Take Bailies Run Road south to Freeport Road
  • Turn left onto Freeport Road
  • Turn left onto Route 366 (Ross Street)
  • Take the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
  • End detour

The restrictions are related to a seven-mile stretch of Route 28 between Bailies Run in East Deer and the Buffalo Township line. Work includes concrete patching, an asphalt overlay, bridge preservation work, drainage and guiderail improvements, installation of a new automatic bridge de-icing system and lighting upgrades. It is expected to be done in late December.

About 50,000 vehicles a day use Route 28 in the area of the project.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

