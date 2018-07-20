Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington YMCA garden program grows young men into leaders

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, July 20, 2018, 4:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Plants aren’t the only things growing in a large garden next to New Kensington’s Valley Points Family YMCA.

Children tending to the garden are growing through the experience, as are some passersby.

“The main agenda for us is not just growing food, but growing people and seeing lives changed,” said YMCA staffer Jerry Jefferson. “This is an opportunity for us to do that.”

The garden was created by the YMCA’s Teen Leaders Club, which teaches young men how to grow into adults and leaders.

Now in its second year, the garden grows all natural sweet corn and bush beans using Farming God’s Way, a growing method developed in Africa. Jefferson, the YMCA’s teen program leader, said he came up with the idea for the garden program while visiting Malawi with the Rev. Dick Samuels of Lower Burrell in 2016. He said God spoke to him on the last day of his visit and told him to bring Farming God’s Way home.

“Last year was our first implementation,” Jefferson said. “We did two fields of corn, and one field of beans. It was phenomenal.”

Reaching the community

Jefferson, who is a pastor in New Kensington, said the garden not only gives him the opportunity to work with and minister to young people, but it also allows him to talk with people on the street.

“It’s also opened up opportunities to speak with different people walking by … to actually live out what the gospel tells us to do,” Jefferson said.

Samuels, a YMCA volunteer, said many people that stop by the garden are those who would never set foot in a church.

“People will just walk up to you and ask, ‘What are you doing? What’s going on?’” Samuels said. “Inevitably, they start sharing things that are going on in their life. We have an opportunity to talk to them out here and make a difference in their lives.”

The garden was put along busy Constitution Boulevard so that it would be noticeable. Growing corn also was a strategic choice because it is tall and catches your eye.

“Beans look good, strawberries look good, you could have a great field. But nothing grabs the attention like (corn),” Jefferson said.

YMCA Branch Executive Director Jason Halfhill said the program has had many community benefits. In addition to having one-on-one time with kids, the garden serves as a fundraiser for the Leaders Club. It also teaches kids a skill set that they can use anywhere.

“It’s definitely a cool thing and definitely a good activity,” he said.

Even more room to grow

The garden program has grown in its second year.

This year growers planted an additional corn field. They plan to turn one of them into a corn maze. A pumpkin patch and hayrides also are in the works.

In the future, the YMCA wants to add raised garden beds so younger children attending daycare there can help tend the garden.

Right now the garden is kept up by members of the Leaders Club, boys and girls from Jefferson’s ministry youth group and local kids who need to perform community service.

Some children have been so moved by their experience that they started their own gardens at home.

Tyair Wright, 14, of New Kensington, said the Leaders Club and his time in the garden have helped him grow into a better leader and motivator. He also likes to grow fruit and vegetables for the community.

“It keeps you out of trouble,” he said.

Michael Montgomery, 14, also of New Kensington, said his work in the garden has provided a good physical workout and helped him build good relationships with the YMCA leaders.

“It feels like we chat more about God … and about the garden,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

Description of photo YMCA1.jpg: Workers tend to the YMCA’s Teen Leadership Club garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review)Description of photo YMCA2.jpg: Workers tend to the YMCA’s Teen Leadership Club garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review)
Description of photo YMCA1.jpg: Workers tend to the YMCA’s Teen Leadership Club garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review)Description of photo YMCA2.jpg: Workers tend to the YMCA’s Teen Leadership Club garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review)
Description of photo YMCA1.jpg: Workers tend to the YMCA’s Teen Leadership Club garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review)Description of photo YMCA2.jpg: Workers tend to the YMCA’s Teen Leadership Club garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review)
Description of photo YMCA1.jpg: Workers tend to the YMCA’s Teen Leadership Club garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review)Description of photo YMCA2.jpg: Workers tend to the YMCA’s Teen Leadership Club garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me