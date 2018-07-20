Freeport fire fundraiser exceeds financial expectations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Organizers of a benefit dinner last Sunday were hoping they could raise about $10,000 so they could give about $2,500 to each of the four Freeport families impacted by a July 3 fire.

Instead, 890 spaghetti dinners were served at the South Buffalo Fire Hall. Almost 120 gift baskets were donated in addition to about $900 in golf outing packages donated by about 10 area golf courses.

The result easily outpaced the initial goal and brought joyful tears to organizer Jackie Gaughan.

“We wound up with $16,500 and each family was given $4,127,” Gaughan said.

“This would not have been possible without our amazing community and your coverage,” she said in a text message to the Tribune-Review’s Valley News Dispatch edition.

There are 14 people in the four families. Some have insurance, and all are looking to remain in the Freeport area.

Gaughan said the work is what she has come to anticipate from Freeport residents.

“It’s a community,” she said.

The fire raced through an apartment building and a house next door despite the work of 10 Alle-Kiski Valley fire departments.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

