Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport fire fundraiser exceeds financial expectations

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, July 20, 2018, 9:24 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Organizers of a benefit dinner last Sunday were hoping they could raise about $10,000 so they could give about $2,500 to each of the four Freeport families impacted by a July 3 fire.

Instead, 890 spaghetti dinners were served at the South Buffalo Fire Hall. Almost 120 gift baskets were donated in addition to about $900 in golf outing packages donated by about 10 area golf courses.

The result easily outpaced the initial goal and brought joyful tears to organizer Jackie Gaughan.

“We wound up with $16,500 and each family was given $4,127,” Gaughan said.

“This would not have been possible without our amazing community and your coverage,” she said in a text message to the Tribune-Review’s Valley News Dispatch edition.

There are 14 people in the four families. Some have insurance, and all are looking to remain in the Freeport area.

Gaughan said the work is what she has come to anticipate from Freeport residents.

“It’s a community,” she said.

The fire raced through an apartment building and a house next door despite the work of 10 Alle-Kiski Valley fire departments.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me