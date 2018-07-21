Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harmar quashes plan to offer free garbage collection to residents

Tom Yerace | Saturday, July 21, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
The Harmar Township municipal building.
The Harmar Township municipal building.

Updated 3 hours ago

Harmar residents won’t be getting free garbage collection services after all.

Supervisor Bob Seibert, who came up with the idea, scuttled the proposal Thursday to have one townshipwide garbage collection contract for which residents would not be billed. Instead, the township would cover the cost out of the $1 million budget surplus it has.

He and his fellow supervisors said it would be a way to give back directly to the taxpayers some of their tax dollars.

The proposal would have saved township residents about $160 a year per household.

But it was Seibert who scuttled the idea.

“It doesn’t appear to be a financially viable proposal,” he said.

Instead, he said the supervisors would look for another way to return tax money to those who paid it.

One possibility is to expand the local homestead tax exemption the supervisors have provided to longtime homeowners.

The exemption lowers homeowners’ township real estate taxes by reducing their property assessments for township taxing purposes.

When it was first offered two years ago, it took 10 percent off residents’ home assessments. Last year it was increased to 20 percent off the assessment.

Seibert said now the supervisors might look at adding an additional 5 percent reduction.

Supervisor Bob Exler said in April, when the garbage collection idea was floated, that he estimated the cost of the garbage contract to be about $100,000 per year.

That was not the reality, however, when contract bids came in.

Morrow Refuse was the lowest of three bidders on the three-year contract with a figure of about $236,000 for the first year. Shank Sanitation’s bid was $342,000 and Waste Management’s bid was about $393,000 for the first year.

The three-year total for Morrow was a little under $710,000 while the cost for Shank was more than $1 million and Waste Management’s number was nearly $1.2 million.

“We felt the bids were more than we can afford without raising taxes down the road,” Supervisor Lee Biermeyer said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me