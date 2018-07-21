Harmar quashes plan to offer free garbage collection to residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harmar residents won’t be getting free garbage collection services after all.

Supervisor Bob Seibert, who came up with the idea, scuttled the proposal Thursday to have one townshipwide garbage collection contract for which residents would not be billed. Instead, the township would cover the cost out of the $1 million budget surplus it has.

He and his fellow supervisors said it would be a way to give back directly to the taxpayers some of their tax dollars.

The proposal would have saved township residents about $160 a year per household.

But it was Seibert who scuttled the idea.

“It doesn’t appear to be a financially viable proposal,” he said.

Instead, he said the supervisors would look for another way to return tax money to those who paid it.

One possibility is to expand the local homestead tax exemption the supervisors have provided to longtime homeowners.

The exemption lowers homeowners’ township real estate taxes by reducing their property assessments for township taxing purposes.

When it was first offered two years ago, it took 10 percent off residents’ home assessments. Last year it was increased to 20 percent off the assessment.

Seibert said now the supervisors might look at adding an additional 5 percent reduction.

Supervisor Bob Exler said in April, when the garbage collection idea was floated, that he estimated the cost of the garbage contract to be about $100,000 per year.

That was not the reality, however, when contract bids came in.

Morrow Refuse was the lowest of three bidders on the three-year contract with a figure of about $236,000 for the first year. Shank Sanitation’s bid was $342,000 and Waste Management’s bid was about $393,000 for the first year.

The three-year total for Morrow was a little under $710,000 while the cost for Shank was more than $1 million and Waste Management’s number was nearly $1.2 million.

“We felt the bids were more than we can afford without raising taxes down the road,” Supervisor Lee Biermeyer said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.