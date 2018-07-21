Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Natrona Heights VFW car cruise benefits VA Pittsburgh's Fisher House

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, July 21, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

Imagine being a family member worrying about a military veteran about to undergo surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital that’s more than 50 miles from home.

Where can they stay overnight?

Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 894 in Harrison know a place where they can stay for free: the Fisher House.

On Saturday, members of the Natrona Heights VFW, as it’s more commonly known, held a car cruise fundraiser for the Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House. It has 10 suites for eligible families at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s Oakland Hospital Campus, said Dayna Brown, Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House’s board member.

The idea is to provide a safe and comforting environment for the families no matter how long they need to stay, she said.

Mike Collins and his daughter, Mallory, of Buffalo Township, brought their 1969 Roadrunner to the show. It was the first car cruise for the Air Force veteran.

The Fisher House “sounds like an exciting program,” he said.

Throughout the show, an eclectic musical mix of developing rock, Motown and The Beatles reminded people of when the cars were just off the production line.

The show attracted many other Roadrunners, including one of three owned by Scott Falkner of Harrison, several Studebakers, numerous Chevrolet Super Sports and Volkswagen Beetles.

Buffalo Township’s Steve Factor, a member of another VFW post, brought his 2007 Ferrari. The gray-and-red highlighted convertible sat proudly next to a Chevy SS.

Also getting attention was a 1992 Trans Am Firebird, one of only 317 remaining of only 600 built, according to owner Morgan P. O’Dell, of Brackenridge.

“I did the engine and body work on it,” he said.

A yellow-and-white 1956 Chevrolet was lined up next to a blue 1979 Pontiac Trans Am owned by John Uleski of Freeport. His sister, Laurie Uleski-Foster, was showing her black 1978 Trans Am.

South Buffalo’s Randy and Sharon Smith showed their bright red 1949 Chevrolet pickup. It was parked next to a 1971 orange Chevrolet SS owned by Ken Putslocker of Lower Burrell.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

Mike P. O’Dell of Brackenridge sits behind the wheel of his rare 1992 Trans Am Firebird and talks with his mother, Mary Ann O’Dell, also of Brackenridge, and Erick Navario of Gilpin at the car show in Natrona Heights.
Raising money for the Pittsburgh Fisher House was the focus of a car show and family activities Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Harrison. Car enthusiasts also enjoyed food, a dunking booth, kids bounce house, raffles and silent auction. The Fisher House in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section provides housing for veterans’ families while service members are hospitalized.
