Construction of Allegheny Health Network hospital set to begin in Harmar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Health Network officials say they will have built the small hospital they plan for Harmar within the next year or so.

AHN officials made the announcement Thursday when the Harmar supervisors gave their final approval.

The 10-bed hospital will be built on two vacant properties at Freeport Road and Guys Run Road where an Eat n’ Park restaurant once stood.

David Goldberg, Allegheny Health Network vice president, said that now that AHN has received township approval the hospital “will be up in 12 to 14 months.”

He said construction would begin within a few months.

AHN has formed a joint venture with Texas-based Emerus, a developer and operator of neighborhood hospitals to construct four such hospitals in the Pittsburgh area.

New York-based developer Seavest Inc. is the developer for the Harmar hospital.

Goldberg said the total project cost will be around $17 milllion.

The supervisors approved the final subdivision submitted by Zone 28, a bowling alley and entertainment facility next to the hospital site. Zone 28 provided property to AHN to build the hospital and have enough parking spaces. The requirement is 28 spaces and the hospital will offer 35.

In turn, Zone 28 is leasing property from Alexander’s Gym in order to meet its parking requirements under the township ordinances.

AHN officials previously said the idea of the small format hospital is to bring care closer to the communities the network serves.

Goldberg said the two-story hospital will be staffed by doctors on a 24/7 basis. It will have an emergency room, beds for short-terms stays, observation of patients and will provide diagnostic, primary and specialty care.

“It’s a certified Medicare/Medicaid center for medical services,” he said.

He said the hospital, which will have 20,00 to 30,000 square feet of space, will be staffed by 30 to 40 employees.

AHN officials said the hospital would accept UPMC-insured patients, referring to AHN’s biggest rival in the regional health care market. Goldberg said the hospital would not refuse treatment to someone based on their insurance.

“Don’t worry about your insurance,” Goldberg replied. “We’ll transition you to wherever you need to go.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.