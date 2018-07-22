New Ken police say woman accelerated car toward 2 officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 53-year-old New Kensington woman is accused of accelerating her car toward two New Kensington police officers, one of whom drew his gun and ordered her to stop.

Judi L. Skillen was arrested just before 5 p.m. Saturday along the 1700 block of Fairmont Street.

Sgt. Kevin Hess said Skillen had arrived at the scene of a domestic abuse involving a relative and immediately started screaming at the victim.

Hess and Officer Seth Hosack told her she was going to be charged with making terrorist threats.

Skillen responded by getting into her car, turning it around, and then gunning it — speeding at the two officers who were standing in the street, Hess said.

“She saw us and accelerated,” Hess said Sunday.

“I drew my firearm and pointed it at her. She stopped.”

Skillen is charged with three felonies: aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle. She also faces several misdemeanors: making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Skillen was arraigned by District Court Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. He formally charged her and ordered her held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.

