Westmoreland case puts spotlight on protecting children from online child predators

The case of a missing 15-year-old Westmoreland County girl who was found recently in Michigan brings the tally to 25 missing children from Western Pennsylvania who were alleged victims of violent crimes in the past year who were located by the FBI.

The caseload has almost doubled in just a year for the FBI’s Pittsburgh office of Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to Chad Yarbrough, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh office.

The task force investigates kidnapping, child pornography, luring children for illicit sex via the internet and sexual exploitation by traveling across state lines to have contact with children.

“I would like 100 more agents,” said Yarbrough, who recently announced the addition of five agents.

Increases in crimes against children are a fact of life for a myriad of agencies fighting the scourge, among them the United Nations.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the nation’s clearinghouse for child victimization, reports a recent “exponential increase” of a range of child victimization cases.

Adding to the perfect storm is a generation of digital natives who see no stigma with revealing personal information and posting risqué photographs of themselves on the internet and social media, said Michelle Spinelli, an education specialist with the Blackburn Center Against Domestic and Sexual Violence in Greensburg.

The Blackburn Center reports an increased demand since 2010 to add sexting to its high school internet safety programs, which are offered to public and private schools across Westmoreland County.

Upticks in the reporting of child exploitation crimes coupled with growing opportunities for child predators are fueling the surge in cases, according to Callahan Walsh, a spokesman for National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Social media platforms and social media apps give predators a private hunting preserve where they can use anonymity to hunt children,” he said.

The internet continues to be a hotbed of opportunity for child pornography, sexual assault and sex trafficking.

“These are the toughest cases to work,” Yarbrough said. “They are mentally draining, obviously, because children are involved, and they are very innocent.

“A lot of times, they are at ages when they are starting to learn about their sexuality and are preyed upon.”

How it happens

It’s harder to abduct a child in person than to entice them online, groom them and lure them away from home.

That’s what happened to the Westmoreland County teenager, according to Walsh.

“The exploiter will promise love, and the children will soak up the attention,” he said.

“These children think they are meeting a new boyfriend,” Walsh said, “and within a few weeks, they are working for their stay.”

Oftentimes, the predators insinuate them into their lives, offering whatever they need — security, love, money — Yarbrough said.

Newer apps such as Kik provide anonymous transmissions, “allowing predators to hide,” Yarbrough said. “And they can portray to be whomever they want.”

Nudity is OK?

The Blackburn Center presents programs on safe internet conduct for elementary and high school students in Westmoreland County.

An important concept is teaching young children to identify what is personal information, Spinelli said.

“Beyond their name and date of birth, they must also consider personal information such as check-ins at restaurants and sites where they visit — anything that identifies them as an individual is personal information,” she said.

Upper elementary school students learn the risks of gaming systems and chat rooms.

If a player they don’t know starts asking personal questions, kids should report it to adults, she advised.

“The reality is: If it seems weird and it feels weird, it probably is weird, and they should go tell an adult,” she said.

For older students, there’s been an increase in school requests for lessons on the implications of “sexting” — sending explicit texts and photos involving nudity.

She reminds teenagers of the laws involved in sending nude photos and its classification as pornography.

“We turn it around on the kids and ask if this is a big deal,” said Spinelli.

“It’s not a big deal for them to show nudity in a photo, especially at the high school level,” she said, “and they wonder why it’s a big deal with their parents.”

The upperclassmen tell Spinelli it’s their body and their decision to send a nude photo or not.

“Then we come in and say, ‘Wait a minute — just because you are sending this to Larry, you are not guaranteed that Larry won’t send it to his 30 friends.’ ”

Spinelli likes to remind students that if a couple includes someone who is 16 years old and the other is 18, there could be a legal issue with exchanging personal nude photographs.

“Charges such as possession of child pornography can be pressed — that’s when their eyes get real big,” she said.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.