East Deer officials hope to erect veterans' banners along Freeport Road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

East Deer officials hope community members will come forward to honor the township’s veterans this summer by purchasing a banner to be displayed along Freeport Road.

Residents can buy the banners for $110 to honor their family or friends who have served in the military.

The double-sided banners will feature a photo of the veteran along with their name and service information.

The banners will measure 24 x 30 inches and will have a three- to five-year life span.

Neighboring Tarentum is among other Alle-Kiski Valley towns that has such banners mounted along its streets.

“I just felt that that is a nice tribute to those people,” said township Commissioners Chairman Tony Taliani. “It gives them some recognition and makes them visible.”

Residents interested in buying a banner can visit the township’s website at www.eastdeertownship.org to download the form to fill out. The form and a photo of the veteran should be dropped off at Grey Signs, 317 Fifth Ave. in Tarentum, which will be handling the printing.

“The printer is not going to go to print until they have 75 (orders),” Taliani said. “We’re hopeful to have between 75 and 150 when we’re all finished.”

Taliani said officials would like to have the banners up by the end of August. He said the township has already received interest from several residents.

For more information call Township Secretary Chrystal Carmen at 724-224-3434 ext. 4.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.