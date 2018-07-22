Leechburg Big Band concert clears $400 for September's Pink Day event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saturday’s Big Band benefit concert in Leechburg raised enough money to clear $400 for the Pink Day observance in September, the chief planner said.

About 80 people attended the concert at the Leechburg Elks by the Murphy’s Music store band. The all-volunteer band that includes Murphy’s Music students performed Big Band music, said Pink Day coordinator Sherry Jackson Price.

“We going to make this pre-event an annual event,” she said.

The annual Pink Day is scheduled for Sept. 15 along Market Street in Leechburg.

The first Pink Day was held in 2012 and officials say it has grown every year since.

“We’re in the sponsorship stage — both corporate and individual sponsorships,” Price said on Sunday.

So far, 78 non-food vendors and 10 food vendors are signed up for the event, which is held to collect money for breast cancer research, she said.

“We’re looking for Chinese auction basket items,” Price said.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Price on Facebook or at 724-968-2558.

