Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Big Band concert clears $400 for September's Pink Day event

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Saturday’s Big Band benefit concert in Leechburg raised enough money to clear $400 for the Pink Day observance in September, the chief planner said.

About 80 people attended the concert at the Leechburg Elks by the Murphy’s Music store band. The all-volunteer band that includes Murphy’s Music students performed Big Band music, said Pink Day coordinator Sherry Jackson Price.

“We going to make this pre-event an annual event,” she said.

The annual Pink Day is scheduled for Sept. 15 along Market Street in Leechburg.

The first Pink Day was held in 2012 and officials say it has grown every year since.

“We’re in the sponsorship stage — both corporate and individual sponsorships,” Price said on Sunday.

So far, 78 non-food vendors and 10 food vendors are signed up for the event, which is held to collect money for breast cancer research, she said.

“We’re looking for Chinese auction basket items,” Price said.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Price on Facebook or at 724-968-2558.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me